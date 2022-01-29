The Indians left behind the disappointment of their semi-final defeat to Korea and controlled the proceedings in the first two quarters, scoring two goals in the process, to go into half time with a 2-0 lead against China.





India continued in the same vein in the second quarter and had the better share of chances. Twitter @TheHockeyIndia



