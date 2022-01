K. ARUMUGAM







Playing like team possessed, defending champions India showcased a kind of rhythm that they seemed to have retrieved, for once, to clinch the bronze match today at the Sultan Qaboos in Muscat. With a goal apiece from Sharmiala Devi and Gurjit Kaur early in the proceedings Savita’s outfit overcame fighting China 2-0 to get their seventh meal at Asia Cup, third bronze.