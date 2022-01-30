By Ijaz Chaudhry







The autobiography of India`s former hockey captain and coach Dr. M.P. Ganesh titled `My Autobiography: Living the Dream` (publication date June 24, 2021) is Stranger than Fiction.





From a humble background, he was born in Karnataka state`s district Kodagu, called the cradle of Indian hockey. Yet, he played soccer; only watched hockey. Not interested in studies, he joined the army without telling his parents. With just 25 rupees in the pocket, Ganesh reported at the army`s signal corps centre in Jabalpur 1600 km from home before informing the parents. The recruit sepoy gladly appeared in the football trials at the centre but was rejected; too small. Dejected, he had to appear in the hockey trials compulsorily; all Kodavas must appear. Reluctantly holding a hockey stick for the first time, Ganesh took it like a duck to water.



Selection for the centre team was followed by a meteoric rise.



The speedy right winger played in the inter-services tournament competed by all the three forces, scoring a goal in every match. Then his corps of Signals won most of the All India Tournaments. In 1969, came the first selection for India and next year the Asian Games. From 1970 to 1974, he appeared in five title tournaments: two World Cups, one Olympics and two Asian Games winning medal each time. Selected for the World XI and the Asian XI.



All covered well with the related tales: the most exciting story is that of the 1973 World Cup where he captained India. In the final against hosts Holland, Govinda, his fellow Kodava, misfired a penalty stroke during the sudden death period- had it been scored, Ganesh would have been a demigod in his country- the first world cup winning captain. Eventually, India lost in the shootout.

The Munich Massacre at the 1972 Olympics where Palestine militants killed 11 Israeli athletes. There were cultural differences between players from North and South but they gelled well in the Indian team.



Once, after an international tournament, he didn’t return to India and went exploring Europe for a few days. The army declared him an absconder and was reprimanded on his return.



Those days, hockey was way ahead of cricket in terms of fan following. Even the domestic matches were attended by tens of thousands.



Left army to play for the `Tatas` sponsored by India`s biggest multinational conglomerate, and moved to Mumbai. But didn`t enjoy the experience as he missed the disciplined army life. Soon, he was lured by a cash-laden Italian club to play for them in the Italian hockey League as well as the European league- among the first hockey players from Asia to play professionally in Europe. Marriage was attended by the rich owners of the Italian club. And the commitments with the Italian club meant he didn`t join the Indian camp for the 1975 World Cup camp; ending his international career.



Interesting tales abound of stay in Italy & other European countries.



On a visit back home, playing soccer after a long time, a severe knee injury effectively ended his playing career.



After some time, he ran out of money and turned to coaching and sports administration.



Starting from an army corps team, Ganesh again made rapid strides. From 1980-90, coached India`s national team in various events including World Cups & Olympics; assistant coach of 1980 Olympics gold medal team. 1990 World Cup in Lahore saw the Indian team play in front of mammoth hostile crowds

Man, who hated studies, did his graduation after his playing days, followed by Masters and Doctorate (dissertation topic was hockey). It was his wife Prema who motivated and supported him throughout to accomplish his academic achievements. Also did a diploma in hockey coaching from the National Institute of Sports.



Then there is the poignant short story of his son Ayyappa. He showed great interest in hockey from his early years but was diagnosed with Myopathy at the age of seven. The couple`s efforts to get their ailing son schooling and his death at the age of 20.



Had lucky breaks throughout, the Chief Minister of Karnataka spotted him in a sports meet and immediately ordered to give Ganesh a job in the Department of Youth and Sports. He became the most influential and effective sports administrator of the state and established sports centres and facilities throughout the state. He took revolutionary steps such as the approval of allotment of seats in medical and engineering colleges for the outstanding sportspersons of Karnataka state, allocating lands in the housing societies for the sportspersons of the state who bring laurels for India.



Post-retirement: his services were acquired not only for hockey but other sports as well: Among others, CEO of the National Hockey Academy, advisor to the state governments for hosting the national games, CEO of Karnataka State Cricket Association. Did all this till 2016 when age (70years) finally caught up with him.

A 37 point `Formula` to develop Hockey in India spreads over five pages.



In 2020, the sports minister rang to inform him about the Padma Shri award (the fourth-highest civilian award of Republic of India) for him; had earlier won the Arjuna award in 1973 which was, before the introduction of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna in 1991–1992, the highest sporting honour of India. His hockey career had started in the army. The cantonment town of Mhow houses three premier army training institutes. A residential quarter for 3,000 army personnel built there has been recently named "Ganesh Enclave" after him.



There are more than 30 pictures. Many renowned Indian sportspersons give their opinions about Ganesh, mostly hockey greats but also from other sports including former test cricketer Brijesh Patel who is presently the chairman IPL.



A Remarkable Life Story of a Sportsman, Coach and Administrator, the book is an interesting read not only for hockey lovers but for all the sports fans.



The book couldn`t have come out at a better time as India won an Olympic medal in hockey in Tokyo after 40 years.



It is in paperback and available via Amazon.



My Autobiography Living The Dream

By Dr. M.P.Ganesh with Shrividya Somanna and S.S.Shreekumar

Notion Press, Chennai, India

ISBN: 978-1639404421

148 Pages



jaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



