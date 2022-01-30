



Hockey can be a great leveller. At the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the Japan women’s hockey team cut a disappointing figure, finishing 11th among 12 teams. The Japan eves lost all their league matches in what panned out to be a forgetabble Olympic campaign. But within a span of five months Japan’s women hockey team have made a remarkable turnaround, winning two important tournaments from the Asian hockey perspective – Asian Champions Trophy and Asia Cup. These feats only underscore the fact that Japan will be the team to watch out for not just for Asian rivals like India, South Korea, and Japan but also for world hockey at large.



