The onus will be on the likes of captain Manpreet Singh, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh to take the leadership roles as the team starts a jam-packed 2022.



Nihit Sachdeva





While the team welcomes two newcomers, Jugraj Singh and Abhishek, it will be glad to have the services of veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh between the sticks who returns to the side after the Olympics. (File Photo) - PTI



Weeks after the Indian men’s hockey team ended a 41-year wait to win a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year, few senior players bid their farewell to the sport.



