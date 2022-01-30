India will hope to start a year that also has the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games in a positive way during its opening FIH Pro League games against South Africa and France in February.



Nihit Sachdeva





It is going to be two very difficult games, very difficult to tell where they both are at, France will be keen to show the world that they should be in this Pro League in the coming years,” said Reid. (File Photo) - THE HINDU



After a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian men’s hockey team finished last year on a slightly disappointing note when a pumped-up Japanese side stunned Graham Reid’s men 5-3 in the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal in December.



