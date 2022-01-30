The Indian women's hockey team will look to build on its bronze medal-winning showing in the Asia Cup when the side makes its debut in the FIH Pro League, chief coach Janneke Schopman and captain Savita said on Sunday.





Indian women's hockey team's chief coach Janneke Schopman. - Hockey India



