

IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS/RODRIGO JARAMILLO & HOCKEY CHILE/CARMEN DONOSO



SANTIAGO, Chile – In a close, hard-fought contest, the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team faced a familiar opponent in No. 14 Canada in the 2022 Pan American Cup (PAC) bronze medal match. Not only was a medal on the line, but qualification to the World Cup. Unable to capitalize on many chances or find an answer with their late surge, Canada tallied the game winner at the end of the first quarter to defeat USA, 0-1.



