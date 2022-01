By Rod Gilmour





Wimbledon produced one of national final's biggest wins PIC: England Hockey



COPPER BOX ARENA — Talk about fine lines in indoor hockey. With 90 seconds left of the men’s Super 6s semi-final, the season’s top scorer, Surbiton’s Jamie Golden, broke clear, swiveled and punished East Grinstead on the break. Surbiton were seconds from the final.