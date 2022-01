K. ARUMUGAM







Meet Maram Al Bahri, a student in Sultan Qaboos University, Muscat, doing a five-year course in Physical Education. She’s a footballer, representing Basher FC and trains in Muscat. She watched a hockey match for the first time ever – an international at that – at the recently concluded Women’s Asia Cup. “I only watched hockey on videos in bits and pieces before that,” Maram said.