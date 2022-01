India won the bronze medal in Asia Cup after beating China 2-0 in the third-place match.





India's stand-in skipper Savita during the Asia Cup. Image: Hockey India



Muscat: The Indian women's hockey team will look to build on its bronze medal-winning showing in the Asia Cup when the side makes its debut in the FIH Pro League, chief coach Janneke Schopman and captain Savita said on Sunday.