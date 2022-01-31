K. ARUMUGAM







Indian women’s hockey team make an important milestone in their glorious history today. They will be playing their maiden FIH Pro-League match today at a neutral venue. They were questionably denied the honour of playing the prestigious league by their own national body, Hockey India till Tokyo happened. By their stellar show at Tokyo Olympics that stunned the hockey world, the Indian eves had forced Hockey India to no longer deny their rightful place in the elite echelon. For some reasons, India is fielding only men’s team from the second edition onwards, after withdrawing from the inaugural number. The mistake is being corrected today with the Indian eves entering the elite field at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Oman.



