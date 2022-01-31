Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Indian women embark on their Elite journey today

Published on Monday, 31 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
View Comments

K. ARUMUGAM



Indian women’s hockey team make an important milestone in their glorious history today. They will be playing their maiden FIH Pro-League match today at a neutral venue. They were questionably denied the honour of playing the prestigious league by their own national body, Hockey India till Tokyo happened. By their stellar show at Tokyo Olympics that stunned the hockey world, the Indian eves had forced Hockey India to no longer deny their rightful place in the elite echelon. For some reasons, India is fielding only men’s team from the second edition onwards, after withdrawing from the inaugural number. The mistake is being corrected today with the Indian eves entering the elite field at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Oman.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.