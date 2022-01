Medal Games





Gold Medal: Argentina (Photo: Worldsportspics)



Men - Final - Argentina vs. Chile: 5-1



Argentina and Chile met in the Final of the 2022 Pan American Cup at the Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago de Chile, in front of a full stadium, as the day before for the women's Final. The experienced Argentine team was ready to show their superior class, while Chile wanted to show that they should also be respected, especially at home in front of their fans.