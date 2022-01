Santiago (CHI)



All times GMT -4



Men



30 Jan 2022 14:30 CAN v USA (3rd - 4th place) 3 - 1

30 Jan 2022 17:00 ARG v CHI (Final) 5 - 1



Women



29 Jan 2022 16:00 CAN v USA (3rd - 4th Place) 1 - 0 Canada qualify for the World Cup

29 Jan 2022 18:30 ARG v CHI (Final) 4 - 2



