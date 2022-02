Hockey New Zealand (HNZ) is delighted to announce the appointment of three new assistant coaches to the Vantage Black Sticks Women’s (VBSW) programme. Olympian Shea McAleese, former NZ U18s Head Coach Verity Sharland, and current HNZ Athlete Pathway Manager Bryce Collins, have all agreed to join Graham Shaw in the back room with a World Cup and Commonwealth Games on the horizon.