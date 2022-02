The veteran goalkeeper was an integral part of the bronze medal-winning Indian hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics.



By Aarish Ansari





PR Sreejesh wins World Games Athlete of the Year award 2021 Picture by WORLDSPORTPICS.COM/YAN HUCKENDUBLER



Indian men’s hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has won the World Games Athlete of the Year award for 2021, becoming only the second sportsperson from the country to win the honour.