Chanu (47th, 52nd minutes) converted two penalty strokes while Navneet Kaur (5th), Neha (12), Vandana Katariya (40th), Sharmila Devi (48th) and Gurjit Kaur (50th) netted one each to hand India a convincing win.





With the win, the Indian women's hockey team moved to the third position in the FIH Pro League points table, with three points and a goal difference of plus six. Twitter @TheHockeyIndia



Muscat: Sushila Chanu scored a brace as the Indian women's hockey team made a grand debut at the FIH Pro League, hammering China 7-1 in the first game of the two-leg tie in Muscat on Monday.



