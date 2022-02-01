Sushila Chanu scores brace as India drub China 7-1 on debut
Chanu (47th, 52nd minutes) converted two penalty strokes while Navneet Kaur (5th), Neha (12), Vandana Katariya (40th), Sharmila Devi (48th) and Gurjit Kaur (50th) netted one each to hand India a convincing win.
With the win, the Indian women's hockey team moved to the third position in the FIH Pro League points table, with three points and a goal difference of plus six. Twitter @TheHockeyIndia
Muscat: Sushila Chanu scored a brace as the Indian women's hockey team made a grand debut at the FIH Pro League, hammering China 7-1 in the first game of the two-leg tie in Muscat on Monday.