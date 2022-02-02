Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

‘It was just a joy to have the Super 6s indoor hockey finals back’

Published on Wednesday, 02 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 10
SIMON BEASLEY was in the stands at the Super 6s Finals at the Copper Box


East Grinstead won third title in six editions PIC: England Hockey

We all know that there is a considerably shorter indoor season in England than hockey-mad countries like the Netherlands and Belgium. But does this really have an impact on the skills of the players who represent their countries in the outdoor game?
https://www.thehockeypaper.co.uk/articles/2022/02/01/it-was-just-a-joy-to-have-the-super-6s-indoor-hockey-finals-back

