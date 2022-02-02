Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian women's hockey team steadily finding their feet in 2022

Published on Wednesday, 02 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 10
Jonathan Selvaraj


India defeated China 2-0 to win the bronze medal in the Asia Cup. Hockey India

There was an air of anticipation when the Indian women's hockey team travelled to Oman a couple of weeks ago. After the high point of the 2020 Olympic campaign, they were getting their campaign towards Paris 2024 underway (a truncated Asian Champions Trophy notwithstanding), at the Asia Cup. That was to be followed shortly after by their first couple of matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League against China at the same location. They were doing so under a new coach in Janneke Schopman and in the absence of Rani Rampal, with a bunch of new players.

