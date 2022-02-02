Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Clinical India beat China 2-1 to win second consecutive game

Published on Wednesday, 02 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 10
View Comments

While the win was not as goal-heavy as the previous day, what India showed was an ability to play swift, attacking hockey without losing composure.


India started the match with high levels of energy and an appetite for attacking play that rocked their opponents even further. Twitter @TheHockeyIndia

Muscat: Indian women's team continued to make waves in the FIH Pro League as they dished out yet another masterclass to beat China 2-1 and move to the top of the standings in Muscat on Tuesday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.