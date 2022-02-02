While the win was not as goal-heavy as the previous day, what India showed was an ability to play swift, attacking hockey without losing composure.





India started the match with high levels of energy and an appetite for attacking play that rocked their opponents even further. Twitter @TheHockeyIndia



Muscat: Indian women's team continued to make waves in the FIH Pro League as they dished out yet another masterclass to beat China 2-1 and move to the top of the standings in Muscat on Tuesday.



