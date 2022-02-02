Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India beat China in back-to-back matches

Published on Wednesday, 02 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 9
By Bikash Chand Katoch


India vs China at Women's FIH Pro League (Source: Hockey India)

Indian women's team continued to make waves in the FIH Pro League as it dished out yet another masterclass to beat China 2-1 and move to the top of the standings on Tuesday. After defeating China 7-1 in their debut match on Monday, the Indians emerged 2-1 victorious against the same opponents at the Sultan Qaboos Complex on Tuesday.

