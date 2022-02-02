2021-22 FIH Pro League (W) - 2 February
Sultan Qaboos Complex, Muscat
All times GMT =$
31 Jan 2022 15:00 CHN v IND (RR) 1 - 7
01 Feb 2022 15:00 CHN v IND (RR) 1 - 2
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2
|7
|6
|2
|Netherlands
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|3
|Belgium
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|6
|4
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Germany
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|9
|China
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|0