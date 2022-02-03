Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Teamo: Revitalising club management in a modern, digital world

Published on Thursday, 03 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 10
We delve deeper into Teamo, the club management app/platform designed to streamline whole club management for its volunteers and members.



A relative newcomer in the marketplace, Teamo has already become the solution of choice for over 100 hockey clubs in the UK, making great strides to bring you a platform for managing finances, storing membership information, reducing selection headaches and now maintaining an up-to-date website, allowing you to streamline your club management and to connect your online presence.

 

