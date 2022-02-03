Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

World Cup medal is my next target, says hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh after Tokyo high

Published on Thursday, 03 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 10
View Comments

Sreejesh, who made his senior team debut in 2006, is regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in world hockey


PR Sreejesh at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. AP

New Delhi: At 33, PR Sreejesh is in the twilight of his career, but the veteran Indian hockey goalkeeper is in no mood to call it quits anytime soon as he is eyeing a World Cup medal to add to his Tokyo Olympics bronze before deciding the future course of his career.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.