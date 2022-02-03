World Cup medal is my next target, says hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh after Tokyo high
Sreejesh, who made his senior team debut in 2006, is regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in world hockey
PR Sreejesh at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. AP
New Delhi: At 33, PR Sreejesh is in the twilight of his career, but the veteran Indian hockey goalkeeper is in no mood to call it quits anytime soon as he is eyeing a World Cup medal to add to his Tokyo Olympics bronze before deciding the future course of his career.