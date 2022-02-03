Sreejesh, who made his senior team debut in 2006, is regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in world hockey





PR Sreejesh at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. AP



New Delhi: At 33, PR Sreejesh is in the twilight of his career, but the veteran Indian hockey goalkeeper is in no mood to call it quits anytime soon as he is eyeing a World Cup medal to add to his Tokyo Olympics bronze before deciding the future course of his career.



