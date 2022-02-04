

Stick with hockey. Pictured at the 2022 Date Announcement for the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge are Claire Hogg (SPAR KZN’s Sponsorships Controller), Les Galloway (Director of SchoolGirl Sport and the Tournament Director) and Nozipho Mkhize (SPAR KZN’s Advertising & Sponsorship Manager). Photo by Val Adamson



The dates and hosts schools for the ten regionals around KwaZulu-Natal have been announced for the 2022 SPAR Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge.





Getting the ball rolling, the first regional is set to take place at Ferrum High School in Newcastle. The Northern KZN Regional sees schools from Vryheid, Newcastle, Pongola and surrounds converging on Ferrum’s astro on Saturday 26 February.



March sees four regionals being played. For the first time in the history of the hockey tournament, the two Pietermaritzburg regionals will be played on individual days, St Anne’s College hosts the PMB Northern Regional on Saturday 5 March and St John’s DSG welcomes the PMB Central Regional to their turf on Sunday 6 March. Danville Park Girls’ High School sees the Durban North Regional action the following week, on Saturday 12 March. The fourth tournament in March, the Highway Regional unfolds at Westville Girls’ High School on Sunday 13 March.



Tipping off the month of April, the challenge heads south where Kingsway High School invites schools for the Durban South Regional to participate on Sunday 10 April at the Three Schools Trust Astro. Later in the month, Matatiele’s King Edward High School hosts the Southern KZN Regional where schools from around Port Shepstone, Kokstad and iXopo will meet on Saturday 23 April.



The final three regional tournaments roll off in May with Deutsche Schule Hermannsburg hosting the uMvoti, uThukela and uMzinyathi Regional on Saturday 7 May. The penultimate regional takes place on Sunday 15 May at Durban Girls’ College. Wrapping up the regionals, the Northern KZN Coastal Regional is hosted by Grantleigh College in Richards Bay on Saturday 21 May.



Concluding the annual challenge, the much-anticipated Grand Finals takes place at St Mary’s DSG over the weekend of 23 and 24 July. Two days of action by each of the regional winners will reveal the overall champion of the 2022 SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge.



All CoViD protocols will be adhered to in accordance with government guidelines on the specified dates.



Media release for the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge