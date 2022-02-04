She has played hockey for the last eight years starting from school and has risen through the ranks



Charles Lwanga





Norah Alum captained Uganda at the Hockey Africa Cup of Nations in January. Photo by Charles Lwanga



No matter how much the Hockey She Cranes had a very unpleasant outing at the just concluded Hockey Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana’s capital Accra, there were plenty of positives to brighten the mood of the ladies who made history by playing at the tournament for the first time in Uganda’s history.



