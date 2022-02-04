The Indian men's hockey team left for Johannesburg on Friday for its FIH Pro League showdowns against South Africa and France from February 8 to 13 .





The Manpreet Singh-led squad will arrive in Johannesburg via Doha and will play France in the first match on February 8 and take on South Africa on February 9. - AP



The Indian men's hockey team left for Johannesburg on Friday for its FIH Pro League showdowns against South Africa and France from February 8 to 13 with senior forward Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and mid-fielder Jaskaran Singh ruled out at the last minute due to "illness".



