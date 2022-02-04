Indian men's hockey team heads to Johannesburg for clash against SA, France
The Indian men's hockey team left for Johannesburg on Friday for its FIH Pro League showdowns against South Africa and France from February 8 to 13 .
The Manpreet Singh-led squad will arrive in Johannesburg via Doha and will play France in the first match on February 8 and take on South Africa on February 9. - AP
The Indian men's hockey team left for Johannesburg on Friday for its FIH Pro League showdowns against South Africa and France from February 8 to 13 with senior forward Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and mid-fielder Jaskaran Singh ruled out at the last minute due to "illness".