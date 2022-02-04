Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian men's hockey team heads to Johannesburg for clash against SA, France

Published on Friday, 04 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
The Indian men's hockey team left for Johannesburg on Friday for its FIH Pro League showdowns against South Africa and France from February 8 to 13 .


The Manpreet Singh-led squad will arrive in Johannesburg via Doha and will play France in the first match on February 8 and take on South Africa on February 9.   -  AP

The Indian men's hockey team left for Johannesburg on Friday for its FIH Pro League showdowns against South Africa and France from February 8 to 13 with senior forward Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and mid-fielder Jaskaran Singh ruled out at the last minute due to "illness".

