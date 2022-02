Pakistan’s sports authorities have banned for 10 years hockey player Rashid-ul-Hasan for allegedly using offensive language against Prime Minister Imran Khan





Pakistan's sports authorities have banned for 10 years hockey player Rashid-ul-Hasan, a member of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics gold medal winning team, for allegedly using offensive language against Prime Minister Imran Khan, a media report said on Friday.