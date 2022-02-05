Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Bronze in Tokyo was just start of the journey for coach Graham Reid as Pro League beckons

Published on Saturday, 05 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 0
After the high of Tokyo Olympics, chief India men’s coach Reid said it was crucial to learn the importance of not taking any team lightly.

Vinayakk Mohanarangan


File image of Indian men's team chief coach Graham Reid | Hockey India

Indian hockey fans are not going to forget 2021 in a hurry. The women’s team defeating Australia in the quarter-finals at Tokyo Olympics was, arguably, one of the best results featuring India across sporting events in the year. The men’s team going on to finish with bronze, to end a 41-year-old wait for a hockey medal at the Olympics, is something that many fans and former players were desperate to see in their lifetimes.

