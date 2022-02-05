Estadio Betero, Valencia

4 Feb 2022 11:00 ESP v ENG (RR) 1 - 6

5 Feb 2022 13:00 ESP v ENG (RR)



Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Belgium 4 2 0 0 1 1 14 8 6 7 2 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 0 0 4 3 1 5 3 England 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 1 5 3 4 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Spain 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 6 -5 0 9 Germany 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 11 -7 0

4 Feb 2022 13:30 NED v ESP (RR) 1 - 0

5 Feb 2022 16:30 NED v ESP (RR)

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 3 3 0 0 0 0 6 1 5 9 2 India 2 2 0 0 0 0 9 2 7 6 3 Belgium 4 2 0 0 0 2 5 6 -1 6 4 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Spain 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 8 Germany 2 0 0 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0 9 China 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 9 -7 0

