Hockey India names 33-member core probable list for junior women's camp

Published on Sunday, 06 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7
Keeping in mind the upcoming major international tournaments including the World Cup, Hockey India on Saturday announced a 33-member core probable group for the junior women's camp.


FILE PHOTO: The 33-member core group was selected after a three-week camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru Centre.   -  PTI

Keeping in mind the upcoming major international tournaments including the World Cup, Hockey India on Saturday announced a 33-member core probable group for the junior women's camp.

