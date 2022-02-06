Keeping in mind the upcoming major international tournaments including the World Cup, Hockey India on Saturday announced a 33-member core probable group for the junior women's camp.





FILE PHOTO: The 33-member core group was selected after a three-week camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru Centre. - PTI



Keeping in mind the upcoming major international tournaments including the World Cup, Hockey India on Saturday announced a 33-member core probable group for the junior women's camp.



