Women’s EY Hockey League – day 11 round-up





Pembrokes Emily Beatty crosses into a crowded circle against Loreto. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Catholic Institute 3 (R Upton, H Kelly, E Ryan) Old Alex 1 (D Duke)



Catholic Institute maintained their place in second with another significant win in their pursuit of an EY Champions Trophy place as they saw off Old Alex who started the day in third.