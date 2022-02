Men’s EY Hockey League – day 11 round-up





Lisnagarvey coach Erroll Lutton. Pic: Max Fulham



Lisnagarvey 4 (M Nelson, O Kidd, A Williamson, J Lynch) Annadale 1 (R Davidson)



Lisnagarvey returned to the head of the men’s EY Hockey League, leaving just one point covering the top three in what is shaping up to be an epic second half of the season.