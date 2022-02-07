“We are really excited for our first assignment of 2022,” the India vice-captain says ahead of its short tour of South Africa.





India vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh..."We begin our season against two quality sides, so it's a great thing." - HOCKEY INDIA



FIH Pro League matches against strong teams in France and South Africa will help the Indian team assess itself and prepare for other major tournaments later this year, says vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh.



