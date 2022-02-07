Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Harmanpreet Singh: SA tour will help India prepare for Asian Games, Commonwealth Games

Published on Monday, 07 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 22
“We are really excited for our first assignment of 2022,” the India vice-captain says ahead of its short tour of South Africa.


India vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh..."We begin our season against two quality sides, so it's a great thing." - HOCKEY INDIA

FIH Pro League matches against strong teams in France and South Africa will help the Indian team assess itself and prepare for other major tournaments later this year, says vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh.

