India Men's hockey team to face South Africa and France in FIH Hockey Pro League matches
The Indian men's hockey team is all geared up to cross swords with the hosts South Africa and France in the opening matches of their FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 campaign.
India to compete in FIH Hockey Pro League matches | Photo Credit: Hockey India Twitter
