India Men's hockey team to face South Africa and France in FIH Hockey Pro League matches

Published on Monday, 07 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 24
The Indian men's hockey team is all geared up to cross swords with the hosts South Africa and France in the opening matches of their FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 campaign.


India to compete in FIH Hockey Pro League matches | Photo Credit: Hockey India Twitter

After a reinvigorating 2021, the Indian men's hockey team is all set to embark on a new mission as they gear up to take on hosts South Africa and France in the opening matches of their FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 campaign, starting from Tuesday in Potchefstroom.

