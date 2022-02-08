The RMC estimates the landfill site to have around 68,000 to 1 lakh tonne of mixed waste. Spread over around 10 acres.





The landfill site near the proposed hockey stadium on BPUT campus. (Photo | Express)



ROURKELA: A stench lingers around the under-construction hockey stadium, billed as India’s largest with world-class facilities, on the BPUT campus at Chhend Colony here. The proposed stadium will co-host the Men’s Hockey World Cup in January next year but less than 100 metre away, piles of garbage sit in the landfill site of BPUT.



