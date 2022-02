World number three India - which hasn't played world No.13 France since winning the world league 2015 semifinals - will fancy its chances.





FILE PHOTO: After France, the Manpreet Singh-led side will face host South Africa on Wednesday. - THE HINDU



Carrying the mantle of Olympic bronze medallist has added "some pressure" as India begins its campaign in the 2021-22 FIH Pro League Hockey with a match against France here on Tuesday.