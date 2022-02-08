2021-22 FIH Pro League (M) - 8 February
Potchefstroom, Universtity of North West, South Africa
All times GMT +2
8 Feb 2022 18:00 FRA v IND (RR)
8 Feb 2022 20:00 RSA v NED (RR)
9 Feb 2022 18:00 RSA v IND (RR)
9 Feb 2022 20:00 FRA v NED (RR)
Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|8
|6
|7
|2
|England
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3
|6
|6
|3
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1
|5
|4
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|France
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Spain
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|9
|-6
|0
|9
|Germany
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|11
|-7
|0