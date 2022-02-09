Olympic bronze medallist India began their FIH Pro League Hockey campaign with a bang as they thrashed France 5-0





FIH Hockey Pro League India vs France



Olympic bronze medallist India began their FIH Pro League Hockey campaign with a bang as they thrashed France 5-0 in a thoroughly dominant display on Tuesday. After a barren first quarter, India slammed three goals in the second before finding the target twice in the third. India got four penalty corners in the match from which they scored two. France got three PCs but wasted all of them. Harmanpreet Singh and Varun Kumar scored from penalty corners in the 21st and 24th minutes respectively before Shamsher Singh made it 3-0 in the 28th minute with a field goal.



