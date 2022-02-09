Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India and Netherlands turn on the style in Potchefstroom, South Africa

Published on Wednesday, 09 February 2022
Both the Netherlands and India men's teams gave masterclasses in their particular styles of hockey in the first of a series of FIH Hockey Pro League matches taking place in Potchefstroom, South Africa. India tormented France with their free running and swift changes in the direction of attack, while the Dutch were the epitome of elegant, clinical and relentless hockey as they contained and then overwhelmed the ambitions of South Africa.

