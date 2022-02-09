2021-22 FIH Pro League (M) - 9 February
Potchefstroom, Universtity of North West, South Africa
All times GMT +2
8 Feb 2022 18:00 FRA v IND (RR) 0 - 5 (Was this the first ever Men’s International umpired by two women?)
8 Feb 2022 20:00 RSA v NED (RR) 1 - 11
9 Feb 2022 18:00 RSA v IND (RR)
9 Feb 2022 20:00 FRA v NED (RR)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4
|11
|8
|2
|Belgium
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|8
|6
|7
|3
|England
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3
|6
|6
|4
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|5
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|France
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|7
|Spain
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|9
|-6
|0
|8
|Germany
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|11
|-7
|0
|9
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|-10
|0