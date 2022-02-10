Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India Showed South Africa Who Is The Boss

Published on Thursday, 10 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7
It would have been a tad unjust to consider South Africa as a pushover given their recent international exploits – they had produced the biggest shock of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics when they stunned mighty Germany in a brilliant come-from-behind 4-3 win. The green-and yellow brigade had lapped up a 3-0 lead against another powerhouse Netherlands at the Tokyo Olympics before they made heavy weather of that to go down 3-5. Of course, they were smarting from a 1-11 annihilation at the hands of the Dutch in the maiden Pro Hockey League game and their morale must have been at a low ebb when they squared up against Olympic bronze medallist India, who were teeming with confidence after their emphatic 5-0 win over rapidly-improving France. It is pertinent to point out that the Garreth Ewing-coached South African outfit were a tad depleted in defence with unavailablity of Tokyo Olympics captain Tim Drummond and Matt Guise-Brown for their Pro Hockey League campaign.

