South Africa and India met for their first encounter of the 2021-22 FIH Pro League in Potchefstroom today. It was the first encounter between the sides since India’s 5-1 win in the FIH Hockey Series Final in Bhubaneswar in 2019. The Indians were hot favourites on the back of their Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo and a convincing display against France yesterday, while the South Africans were desperate to show more steel in their second taste of the FIH Pro League.



