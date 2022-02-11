Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Dutch women's team pulls out of games in India due to COVID surge in Netherlands

Published on Friday, 11 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 12
View Comments

The Dutch women's team has pulled out of its back-to-back matches against India to be played in Bhubaneswar on 19 and 20 February due to rise in COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands


The Royal Dutch Hockey Association said it has requested the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to postpone the matches to a later date. Image Courtesy: @oranjehockey

New Delhi/Amsterdam: The Dutch women's hockey team has pulled out of its back-to-back FIH Pro League matches against India to be played in Bhubaneswar on 19 and 20 February due to rise in COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands, especially the highly contagious omicron variant of the infection.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.