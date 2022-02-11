The Dutch women's team has pulled out of its back-to-back matches against India to be played in Bhubaneswar on 19 and 20 February due to rise in COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands





The Royal Dutch Hockey Association said it has requested the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to postpone the matches to a later date. Image Courtesy: @oranjehockey



New Delhi/Amsterdam: The Dutch women's hockey team has pulled out of its back-to-back FIH Pro League matches against India to be played in Bhubaneswar on 19 and 20 February due to rise in COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands, especially the highly contagious omicron variant of the infection.



