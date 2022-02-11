



Performing in the domestic circuit is one thing and delivering on the international stage is quite another. Young drag-flicker Jugraj Singh seems to have taken to international hockey like a duck to water. The newest addition to the Indian drag-flicking department has delivered a strong statement of intent on his maiden international tournament, played his part, slamming his maiden international hat-trick in India’s rollicking 10-2 win against South Africa in the Pro Hockey League. Not often you see a youngster clobber a hat-trick in only his second international and that probably speaks volumes of the value the 24-year-old youngster brings to the national side.



