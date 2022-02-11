Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Sizzling Hat-Trick Heralds Jugraj Singh’s Arrival on International Stage

Published on Friday, 11 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 12
View Comments



Performing in the domestic circuit is one thing and delivering on the international stage is quite another. Young drag-flicker Jugraj Singh seems to have taken to international hockey like a duck to water. The newest addition to the Indian drag-flicking department has delivered a strong statement of intent on his maiden international tournament, played his part, slamming his maiden international hat-trick in India’s rollicking 10-2 win against South Africa in the Pro Hockey League. Not often you see a youngster clobber a hat-trick in only his second international and that probably speaks volumes of the value the 24-year-old youngster brings to the national side.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.