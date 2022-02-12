Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India look to end South Africa sojourn on winning note

India is currently placed third in the pool standings behind Netherlands and Belgium respectively who have played four matches.


Indian men hockey team at FIH Pro League

Having begun their FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/2022 campaign with two comprehensive wins on the trot, a confident India men's hockey team will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when it takes on France on Saturday. In the opening match, India beat France 5-0 where Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh, who was playing his 200th international match, scored goals.

