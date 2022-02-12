Men



Potchefstroom, Universtity of North West

All Times GMT +2



12 Feb 2022 18:00 FRA v IND (RR)

12 Feb 2022 20:00 RSA v NED (RR)



13 Feb 2022 18:00 RSA v IND (RR)

13 Feb 2022 20:00 FRA v NED (RR)



Cenard, Buenos Aires

All times GMT -3



12 Feb 2022 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR)

13 Feb 2022 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR)



Men's Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 4 2 2 0 0 0 17 6 11 10 2 Belgium 4 2 0 0 1 1 14 8 6 7 3 India 2 2 0 0 0 0 15 2 13 6 4 England 2 2 0 0 0 0 9 3 6 6 5 France 2 0 0 0 1 1 2 7 -5 1 6 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Spain 2 0 0 0 0 2 3 9 -6 0 8 Germany 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 11 -7 0 9 South Africa 2 0 0 0 0 2 3 21 -18 0

Women



Cenard, Buenos Aires

All times GMT -3

12 Feb 2022 16:30 ARG v BEL (RR)

13 Feb 2022 16:30 ARG v BEL (RR)



Women's Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 4 3 1 0 0 0 8 3 5 11 2 India 2 2 0 0 0 0 9 2 7 6 3 Belgium 4 2 0 0 0 2 5 6 -1 6 4 Spain 2 0 0 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 5 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Germany 2 0 0 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0 9 China 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 9 -7 0

FIH Match Centre