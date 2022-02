India's lacklustre performance can be summed up from the fact that they earned as many as 10 penalty corners but failed to find the back of the net.





File image of Indian men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh. Hockey India



Potchefstroom (South Africa): Olympic bronze medallists India dished out a shoddy performance to lose 2-5 against lower-ranked France in the second match of the FIH Hockey Pro League two-leg tie on Saturday.