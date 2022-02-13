Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India suffer the blues as France find form; Netherlands hit South Africa for six and Belgium men, women feel Argentina bite

Published on Sunday, 13 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 9
It was an exciting day of Pro League action as the No. 13 world ranked France toppled the No. 3-ranked Indian side in an exciting 5-2 game in South Africa. While the France defence were outstanding, it was the firing offence that put on a show. India struggled to convert on penalty corners and could only tally from the stroke mark. In the game following, Dennis Warmerdam buried two fantastic goals to lead the Netherlands to a 6-2 victory and pick up Player of the Game honours. The Dutch were in fine form all game, but the South Africans weathered the storm and never backed down, putting two goals in past the mighty Netherlands.

