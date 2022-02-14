Northern KZN Regional Ferrum Hoërskool: Saturday 26 February





Finally, we can play! Ferrum Hoërskool’s First Hockey XI is excited to host the first tournament of the 2022 SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge 2022 on Saturday 26 February. Pictured here are the team’s Andiswa Mduli (Vice-Captain), Marlene Combrink (Captain) and Clarisse Whitehead (Vice-Captain), gearing up to welcome eight teams for the Northern KZN Regional. Photo by Dean Bond



The first of the ten regionals for the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge kicks off on Saturday 26 February in Newcastle where Ferrum Hoërskool hosts eight teams for the Northern KZN Regional.



Ferrum looks forward to welcoming the teams from the northern parts of KZN onto their recently installed astro. The format for the day will see the schools divided into two pools, with the hosts heading up Pool A, taking on St Dominic’s, Newcastle High and the travelling Pongola High School. In Pool B, previous winner Sarel Cilliers, defending champs Pionier Hoërskool, Dundee High School and Vryheid High School



The first of 18 games, features host Ferrum, against the hard-working St Dominic’s team who made it to the 2020 regional final. The pool games are all 20 minutes one way running time, with a win earning four points, a draw with goals - two points, a goalless draw - one point and a loss zero points. At the conclusion of the pool games, all the teams meet in 20 minutes cross pool playoffs, followed by the semi-finals and then wrapping up the action-packed day with the regional final. Should any of the main games end with a tie, the result will move to a deciding penalty shootout.



Ferrum has dominated this area, having featured eight times at the nine Grand Finals. In 2016, Sarel Cilliers High School managed to topple Ferrum’s reign after a fantastic, well-crafted run in that regional. In an interrupted 2020, Pionier Hoërskool went all the way with a determined display on their turf, raising the trophy for the first time. They are currently the defending champs for this region.



The next regional, the PMB North Regional takes place at St Anne’s College on 5 March. All the KZN regional winners will head to St Mary’s D.S.G. for the Grand Finals in July.



